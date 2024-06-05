NEET UG 2024: NTA Clarifies 718,719 Marks; Students To See Increased Cut-Off This Year

iStock

Candidates who reported losing time on the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2024) have been awarded grace marks, according to an announcement made by the National Testing Agency (NTA). With a percentile score of 99.997129, 67 candidates have attained NEET All India Rank (AIR) 1. On Tuesday, the NEET 2024 results were made public.

The announcement comes in response to complaints expressed by a number of applicants concerning the elimination of the scheduled caste (SC) category's category-specific NEET toppers' scores from the most recent NEET result notification. Candidates also asked for explanations regarding their 718 and 719 scores.

Several court cases and representations from NEET (UG) 2024 candidates were received by NTA, expressing concerns about time lost during the exam on May 5, 2024. NTA took these cases and representations under consideration, and in order to compensate for the candidates' lost time, the normalisation formula—which The Supreme Court adopted in its judgement dated June 13, 2018—was put into effect, according to the NTA.

The NTA clarified It was determined how much exam time was lost, and those candidates received grace marks in exchange. Thus, the candidate's scores may also be 718 or 719.

Increased cut-off

This year, NEET UG 2024 has raised its qualifying percentile scores and cut-off marks. The qualifying score for candidates in the unreserved category was 720 to 137 last year; it is now 720-164. In a similar vein, the SC/ST category cut-off has been raised from 136-107 to 163-129. A total of 67 candidates received the All India Rank (AIR) with the highest mark of 99.997129 percentile, according to the results. On May 5, the medical examination was held at several exam locations. Check out the provided table for a brief overview of the NEET UG 2024 cut-off.