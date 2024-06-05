NEET 2024 Result: “Studied Six Hours A Day,” Says Maharashtra AIR 1

Ved Sunilkumar Shende |

Ved Sunilkumar Shende from Nagpur has achieved the top position in India in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) results announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Shende scored 99.99%, securing all-India rank (AIR) 1.

Shende shared that he’s very happy with his NEET result.

Shende, who diligently prepared for the exams for over two years, shared his experience with The Free Press Journal (FPJ).

"I focused on studying the NCERT textbook and practicing questions. Taking full syllabus tests and test series was crucial for me. Aside from tests, I usually studied for six hours," Shende told the FPJ.

Discussing time management, Shende explained, "I used to wake up at 4 am, take full syllabus tests in the morning, and then managed to study for a total of six to eight hours with frequent breaks and no fixed timing. I ensured that I finished the topic at hand."

Shende emphasised that while he wasn't stressed, staying motivated until the end was exhausting. "I didn't feel stressed, but staying motivated till the end was tiring for me," he said.

Regarding stress management, Shende highlighted, "My friends played a significant role. Having good friends was important, and I was fortunate to have very good friends. One of my friends also scored 720/720 and secured AIR 1. Seeing their dedication motivated me because they studied much more than me. If I studied for six hours, they studied for 10-12-14 hours. I sometimes felt that I might fall short, but in the tests, our scores were comparable, so it was never an issue."

Regarding the future, Shende told the FPJ that he’s “planning to apply to AIIMS Delhi”, and he “will decide on specialisation” during his studies.

Shende was inclined to take the NEET UG exam because of his interest in the medical profession and biology.

His father, Sunilkumar Shende, an ENT surgeon, expressed his happiness, saying, "I am feeling really happy. His hard work and consistency towards his studies have finally paid off. He was very regular with the topics he was taught."

"He was never stressed out; sometimes he used to play chess to relieve stress," he further added.

Shende’s mother is an associate professor at Indira Gandhi Government Medical College.