NEET UG Result 2024 Declared At exams.nta.ac.in

iStock

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024 on June 4, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the NEET UG exam can now check their scores on the official NTA NEET website at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET

Exam Date:

Date: May 5, 2024

Provisional answer key: May 29

Objection window closed: June 1, 2024

Final answer key: June 3, 2024

How to Check NEET UG 2024 Scorecards:

Visit the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/NEET

Click on the "NEET UG Result 2024" link available on the home page.

Enter your login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the scorecard for future reference.

Admission Quota:

All India quota Government

State Govt. quota/ Institutional quota

All India quota Government aided

Central Universities/National Institutes

All India quota Private

Deemed to be Universities

Management/NRI Quota

The NEET UG exam is conducted to shortlist candidates for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions. It is a crucial examination for students aspiring to pursue medical courses like MBBS, BDS, BAMS, and BHMS at top medical colleges. Each year, lakhs of students from the science stream sit for the exam. Candidates can contact NTA by phone at their special helpline, 01140759000, or by email at neet@nta.ac.in. It is recommended that the candidates regularly check exams.nta.ac.in/NEET and nta.ac.in for updates regarding the NEET UG answer key.

Read Also Supreme Court Petition Filed Urging Re-Exam Over Alleged NEET UG 2024 Paper Leak

Candidates are advised to download their scorecards promptly and keep them safe for the admission process. For more details and updates, candidates should regularly check the official NTA NEET website.