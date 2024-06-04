Supreme Court Petition Filed Urging Re-Exam Over Alleged NEET UG 2024 Paper Leak

Supreme Court of India | File Photo

Amid many claims about question paper leak of the NEET UG 2024 exam, a group of candidates has asked the Supreme Court to conduct a new exam. The request, filed by Shivangi Mishra and others, mentions the National Testing Agency (NTA) and raises concerns about the alleged paper leak and the fairness of the test, asking for a fresh exam to be conducted, as reported by the news agency Press Trust of India (PTI).

They claim the NEET-UG exam held on May 5 had many cases of paper leaks, giving some students an unfair advantage, which violates Article 14 (right to equality) of the Constitution.

The plea was filed on June 1 by lawyer Usha Nandini V and may be reviewed by a vacation bench this week, PTI reported.

Wrong Question Papers Distributed At 1 Centre?

During the NEET (UG) 2024 examination, a singal incident of incorrect distribution of papers at the Girls Higher Secondary Model School, Mandir, Mantown, Sawai Madhopur, by the Center Superintendent came to light. The examination of approximately 120 affected candidates at the centre.

Despite efforts by invigilators to prevent it, some candidates left the examination center with question papers. However, the NTA had assured the public that apart from this isolated incident, the NEET (UG) 2024 examination commenced smoothly and is being conducted peacefully at all other examination centers across the country.

NTA Assured Fairness

NTA later released a notice stating that they are committed to ensuring the integrity and fairness of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (UG) examination, held annually for medical aspirants across the country.

The NTA emphasises that this incident has not compromised the integrity of the examination process at other centers. In order to uphold the principles of fairness and equal opportunity for all candidates, the NTA has taken proactive measures.

"The NTA reaffirms its commitment to conducting examinations with transparency, integrity, and fairness. We extend our best wishes to all NEET (UG) 2024 candidates and assure them of our continued support throughout the examination process," it said in the public notice.

Public Notice | NTA/X

The NEET-UG exam is conducted by the NTA for admission to medical courses like MBBS, BDS, BAMS, and BHMS in government and private institutions across India. It is a vital exam for students wanting to pursue medical education. Each year, many science stream students take this exam.

This year, the NEET-UG exam was held on May 5, 2024, and over 24 lakh students from 14 international cities and 557 Indian cities participated. The exam was conducted in 13 different languages, and the results are expected to be announced on June 14.