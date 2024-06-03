Countdown To NEET UG Result 2024: What You Need To Know

iStock

Mumbai: The anticipation is building as lakhs of students across India await the NEET UG Result 2024, set to be released on June 14 by the National Testing Agency (NTA). As the release date approaches, it’s crucial for aspiring medical students to familiarize themselves with the top medical colleges in the country to make well-informed choices about their future.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) annually evaluates and ranks educational institutions across various parameters, providing valuable insights for students. These parameters include Teaching, Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practices, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach and Inclusivity, and Perception.

India's Top Medical Colleges (NIRF 2023 Rankings)

For students aspiring to enroll in medical courses like MBBS, BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, etc., here are the top 10 medical colleges based on the NIRF 2023 rankings:

1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS, Delhi) – Score: 94.32

2. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER, Chandigarh)– Score: 81.10

3. Christian Medical College (CMC, Vellore)– Score: 75.29

4. National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS, Bangalore)– Score: 72.46

5. Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER, Puducherry)– Score: 72.10

6. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (Coimbatore)– Score: 70.84

7. Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS, Lucknow)– Score: 69.62

8. Banaras Hindu University (BHU, Varanasi)– Score: 68.75

9. Kasturba Medical College (KMC, Manipal)– Score: 66.19

10. Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST, Kerala)– Score: 65.24

India's Top Dental Colleges (NIRF 2023 Rankings)

1. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences

2. Manipal College of Dental Sciences

3. Dr. DY Patil Vidyapeeth

Alongside the NEET UG results, the NTA will publish the cut-off marks. For reference, last year's cut-off percentage for the general category was 50 for MBBS and BDS candidates, and 40 for OBC, SC, and ST candidates. This year’s exam saw over 24 lakh candidates taking the test on May 5.