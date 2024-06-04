 NEET UG 2024: Final Answer Key For National Eligibility Entrance Test Released At neet.ntaonline.in
The candidates can access the final answer key on the official NTA website. This year, the NTA will declare the results on June 14, 2024. Last year, the results were announced on June 13.

Updated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 08:52 AM IST
NEET UG 2024 | Freepik Image

NEET UG Answer Key 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has made available the final answer key for the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET-UG) 2024. The candidates can access the final answer key on the official NTA website. Candidates can also check the final answer key by clicking here. This year, the NTA will declare the results on June 14, 2024. Last year, the results were announced on June 13.

The NEET UG 024 exam was conducted in a pen-and-paper test mode on May 5, 2024. The exam was taken by over 24 lakh students from 14 international cities and 557 Indian cities. It was held in 13 different languages.

Steps To Download The Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Find the link to the answer key.

Step 3: Click on the link.

Step 4: Enter the details for your login.

Step 5: Your computer will open a PDF file.

Step 6: You can review the answers in the documents.

Step 7: Save and download for later use.

It is recommended that candidates print off the answer key for their records. The NTA will open a window for candidates to submit objections, if any, for a fee per question after the NEET 2024 provisional answer key is released.

The NEET UG exam is conducted to shortlist candidates for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions. It is a crucial examination for students aspiring to pursue medical courses like MBBS, BDS, BAMS, and BHMS at top medical colleges. Each year, lakhs of students from the science stream sit for the exam. Candidates can contact NTA by phone at their special helpline, 01140759000, or by email at neet@nta.ac.in. It is recommended that the candidates regularly check exams.nta.ac.in/NEET and nta.ac.in for updates regarding the NEET UG answer key.

