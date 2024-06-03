NEET PG 2024: Pre-Edit Window Closes Today; Exam On June 23 | Representative image

Today, June 3, is the last day to amend the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 pre-final, according to the National Board of Examinations (NBE). Through the official website, nbe.edu.in, candidates who have enrolled for the entrance exam can amend their NEET PG 2024 application form.

The NEET PG 2024 pre-final edit window gives applicants the ability to make changes to their thumb impression, signature, and photo. The NEET PG 2024 pre-final rectification facility login will require the candidates' application ID and password.

Un-editable fields

Name of the candidate

Email ID

Mobile number

Nationality

Test City



Important Dates

On June 23, the NEET PG 2024 exam is expected to take place at several locations around the nation. On June 18, the NEET PG 2024 admission card will be distributed. The NEET PG 2024 test will be administered via computer-based online instruction. The NEET PG 2024 exam will be administered in English. On July 15, the NEET PG 2024 results are anticipated to be released.

Pre-Final Edit Window: May 28 to June 3

Final Edit Window: June 7 to June 10

Issue of Admit Card: June 18

Examination Date: June 23

Declaration of Result: By July 15

NEET PG 2024

For admission to MD (Doctor of Medicine), MS (Master of Surgery), and PG Diploma programmes at medical schools in India, candidates must pass the national level NEET PG test. For PG courses, NEET-PG acts as a single entrance exam window.