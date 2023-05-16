MP: Four dead, two seriously injured in two separate road accidents in Mandsaur

Representative Image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons were killed and two seriously injured in two separate road accidents in Mandsaur and Dhar district. In the first accident, three persons were killed and one seriously injured after a car in which they were travelling rammed into road-side parked trailer-truck at Multanpura Square under YD Nagar police station limit in Mandsaur district, police said. Those killed were identified as Hrithik alias Rajneesh, 27, Sanjay Singh alias Ajay Singh, 22, and Vijay Singh alias Nodi, 24. Another person Lucky, 23, was seriously injured. All were close friends. After the accident, Lucky was taken to Mandsaur district hospital from where he was referred to Indore.

During preliminary police investigation, it was ascertained that the quartet was heading towards Sanwariya temple in Chhittorgarh, Rajasthan. Sources claimed that the accident took place around 1.30 am. At the time of accident, the car was in high speed and the front portion of car was completely destroyed resulting in on the spot death of the trio. Meanwhile, police retrieved bodies from the car rubble and sent it for post-mortem. Police registered a case under relevant sections. In an another road mishap on Lebad – Manpur four-lane, one person died and another was injured after a pick-up rammed into truck moving ahead.

According to police, accident took place on Tuesday morning and preliminary investigation revealed that the truck driver had applied sudden brakes as a result, pick-up rammed from the rear resulting in death of driver Kalu of Rajasthan. Front portion of pick-up was badly damaged. Digthan police outpost in-charge Yogendra Singh Jadone said that after the accident, police prepared a panchnama and registered a case in the matter. Police have also seized the truck, against which legal action would be taken soon. Pick-up vehicle was carrying vegetables to market.

Was live on Instagram

Friends claimed that Lucky and the deceased trio were friends. At the time of accident, Hrithik was driving the car, while Ajay sitting beside him was live on his Instagram ID. Till 11 pm, all friends were live on the Instagram. Friends claimed that at around 11 pm, there was an explosion and the live feed stopped.

Speed breaker could be the cause of accident

According to information, there was a breaker at the spot, but the indicator was not installed. Apart from this, the back flap of the trailer-truck was open thus covering the rear light of the truck. In the dark, the youths could not see the trolley and rammed their car into it.