MP: 3 killed, 1 gravely injured as car crashes into road-side parked trailer-truck in Mandsaur

FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were killed and one gravely injured after a car in which they were travelling rammed into a trailer-truck parked on the road-side at Multanpura square under YD Nagar police station limit in Mandsaur district, police said.

Those who were killed have been identified as Sanjay Singh, Vijay Singh Rana and Hritik alias Dilip Dariya, all residents of Maksi Road, Madhav Nagar of Ujjain. Lucky, who was seriously injured is currently undergoing treatment at Mandsaur District Hospital.

Read Also On Cam: Jabalpur house burnt to ashes after short circuit triggers cylinder blast

During preliminary police investigation it was ascertained that the quartet were heading towards Sanwariya temple in Rajasthan. Eye witnesses claimed that the accident took place at around 3 am and at the time of incident, the car was at a high speed. The front portion of the car was completely destroyed resulting in the death of the trio on the spot.

Meanwhile, police took out bodies from the car rubble and sent it for the post-mortem. Police have also registered a case under relevant sections of IPC.