 MP: 3 killed, 1 gravely injured as car crashes into road-side parked trailer-truck in Mandsaur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: 3 killed, 1 gravely injured as car crashes into road-side parked trailer-truck in Mandsaur

MP: 3 killed, 1 gravely injured as car crashes into road-side parked trailer-truck in Mandsaur

The front portion of the car was completely destroyed resulting in the death of the trio on the spot.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 01:04 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were killed and one gravely injured after a car in which they were travelling rammed into a trailer-truck parked on the road-side at Multanpura square under YD Nagar police station limit in Mandsaur district, police said.

Those who were killed have been identified as Sanjay Singh, Vijay Singh Rana and Hritik alias Dilip Dariya, all residents of Maksi Road, Madhav Nagar of Ujjain. Lucky, who was seriously injured is currently undergoing treatment at Mandsaur District Hospital.

Read Also
On Cam: Jabalpur house burnt to ashes after short circuit triggers cylinder blast
article-image

During preliminary police investigation it was ascertained that the quartet were heading towards Sanwariya temple in Rajasthan. Eye witnesses claimed that the accident took place at around 3 am and at the time of incident, the car was at a high speed. The front portion of the car was completely destroyed resulting in the death of the trio on the spot.

Meanwhile, police took out bodies from the car rubble and sent it for the post-mortem. Police have also registered a case under relevant sections of IPC.

Read Also
MP Board Results: Rural students outshine their urban counterparts in classes 5 & 8 results
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 3 killed, 1 gravely injured as car crashes into road-side parked trailer-truck in Mandsaur

MP: 3 killed, 1 gravely injured as car crashes into road-side parked trailer-truck in Mandsaur

National Dengue Day: Officially no case in Indore so far as private hospital goofs up

National Dengue Day: Officially no case in Indore so far as private hospital goofs up

Indore: Choked 14 squares to be unblocked

Indore: Choked 14 squares to be unblocked

Indore: Clouds, winds keep mercury down for 2nd day

Indore: Clouds, winds keep mercury down for 2nd day

Indore: Man strangles 7-year son to death at 2nd wife’s behest

Indore: Man strangles 7-year son to death at 2nd wife’s behest