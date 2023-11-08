MP: Four Booked For Hoarding Fertilisers In Mandsaur

Representative Image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered two FIRs in separate cases against four persons for hoarding fertilisers and not distributing them to the farmers in the district.

Despite having stock of urea in the Primary Agricultural Credit Multipurpose Institution, fertiliser was not being distributed to the farmers.

According to sources, on the complaint of cooperative inspector RP Kumawat, the police have registered a case under the Essential Commodities Act against Kanhaiyalal Patidar, Dinesh Yadav, and Ramdayal who were given the responsibility of distributing the fertilisers.

During the inspection of the warehouse, police officers found a stock of fertilisers.

Similarly, a case has been registered under the same Act against cooperative society director Nepal Singh Chauhan in Asavati village under Shamgarh police station jurisdiction based on the report of deputy audit officer Himangani Sharma.

Upon finding irregularities, officials inspected the warehouse. Subsequently, a case was registered by the Shamgarh police.