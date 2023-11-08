 Indore: Youth Stabbed For Refusing To Give Money For Liquor
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Youth Stabbed For Refusing To Give Money For Liquor

Indore: Youth Stabbed For Refusing To Give Money For Liquor

Two of the accused have been arrested while a search is on for two others

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 07:00 AM IST
article-image
Representational Picture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons were booked for stabbing a youth after he refused to give money to them in the Raoji Bazar area on Monday. Two of them have been arrested by the police while a search is on for the other accused.

According to Raoji Bazar police station in-charge Amod Singh Rathore, Devdatta Borad, a resident of Moti Tabela lodged a complaint that four youths stopped him near Hanuman Temple and asked him to give Rs 15,00 for consuming liquor. When he refused to give money, the accused started thrashing him. Meanwhile, one of the accused stabbed him with a knife. The accused pushed him and managed to flee when he cried for help. He also received an injury on his face.

Police said that the accused have been identified as Sunny, Sajid, Yash and Deepak all residents of the area. Sunny and Sajid have been arrested while a search is on for Yash and Deepak. Police believe that the accused attacked the youth over an old rivalry. However, investigation is on into the case.

In another incident, a youth named Sagar Dalwani was attacked by two persons in the Juni Indore area. According to the police, Dalwani has lodged a complaint that he was stopped by two persons named Ravish and his friend in Jeevandeep Colony and they demanded money for liquor. When he refused to give money to the accused they thrashed him and attacked him with a stone due to which he received injuries. The accused were on the run till the filing of this report.

Read Also
Indore: Man Consumes Poisonous Substance, Dies
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Youth Stabbed For Refusing To Give Money For Liquor

Indore: Youth Stabbed For Refusing To Give Money For Liquor

Indore-Patna Special Train From Thu Till November 30

Indore-Patna Special Train From Thu Till November 30

Vote From Home Day 2: 1,884 Disabled And Elderly People Exercise Franchise

Vote From Home Day 2: 1,884 Disabled And Elderly People Exercise Franchise

Indore: Arihant Students Celebrate Diwali, Spread Voting Awareness

Indore: Arihant Students Celebrate Diwali, Spread Voting Awareness

DSP Umakant Chowdhary Made Nodal Officer Election Cell Indore Rural

DSP Umakant Chowdhary Made Nodal Officer Election Cell Indore Rural