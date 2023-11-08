Indore: Youth Stabbed For Refusing To Give Money For Liquor

Representational Picture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons were booked for stabbing a youth after he refused to give money to them in the Raoji Bazar area on Monday. Two of them have been arrested by the police while a search is on for the other accused.

According to Raoji Bazar police station in-charge Amod Singh Rathore, Devdatta Borad, a resident of Moti Tabela lodged a complaint that four youths stopped him near Hanuman Temple and asked him to give Rs 15,00 for consuming liquor. When he refused to give money, the accused started thrashing him. Meanwhile, one of the accused stabbed him with a knife. The accused pushed him and managed to flee when he cried for help. He also received an injury on his face.

Police said that the accused have been identified as Sunny, Sajid, Yash and Deepak all residents of the area. Sunny and Sajid have been arrested while a search is on for Yash and Deepak. Police believe that the accused attacked the youth over an old rivalry. However, investigation is on into the case.

In another incident, a youth named Sagar Dalwani was attacked by two persons in the Juni Indore area. According to the police, Dalwani has lodged a complaint that he was stopped by two persons named Ravish and his friend in Jeevandeep Colony and they demanded money for liquor. When he refused to give money to the accused they thrashed him and attacked him with a stone due to which he received injuries. The accused were on the run till the filing of this report.

