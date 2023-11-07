Indore: Man Consumes Poisonous Substance, Dies

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old man committed suicide after consuming poisonous substance in Khajrana police station area on Monday. The reason behind his extreme decision is unknown as he did not leave any note. The police recorded the statements of the family members.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Rahul, a resident of Mayur Nagar. He worked in a photocopy shop and hailed from Lalitpur. The family is unaware about the reason behind his extreme step to end his life. Police started an investigation and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

In another incident, a 50-year-old man died under mysterious circumstances in MIG police station jurisdiction on Monday. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Dinesh Katariya, a resident of Nanda Nagar. He was working as a tailor in a clothes manufacturing unit near Patnipura and suddenly fell unconscious. He was taken to the hospital but could not be saved. The police are investigating the case to know the actual cause behind the death.

