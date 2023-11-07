Indore: Police Recover 411 Lost Mobile Phones

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking action on the complaints received on Citizen Cop Application, police recovered 411 lost mobile phones worth approximately Rs 1 crore which were handed over to their owners on Monday.

Police officials said that lost mobiles were recovered from various districts of Madhya Pradesh and other states like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Punjab, Bihar, Rajasthan, Orissa, Haryana, Maharashtra and others.

Police officials claimed that this year so far a total of 1,586 lost mobiles have been returned to their owners.

The recovered mobile phones include 02 iPhone, 25 One Plus, 46 Samsung, 71 Oppo, 105 Vivo, 66 Redmi, 64 Realme, 08 Poco, 04 Honor, 06 Techno, 05 Nokia, 04 Motorola and 05 Itel companies mobile phones.

Indore Police appealed to people to use the 'Citizen Cop' phone application to send information about criminal activities and complaints related to it to the police directly from home through online mode. This will not only save time but will also help the police to take prompt action on complaints or information.