 MP: Foundation Stone Laid For Chitavad Dam Project Worth Rs 2,244 Crore
`Ambitious dam project prove to be a boon for the Mahidpur’

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 01:07 AM IST
article-image

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): State BJP vice-president and MLA Bahadur Singh Chauhan laid the foundation stone for Chitavad Dam project and pressure irrigation scheme at a total cost of Rs 2,244 crore.

Addressing the ceremony, he said that the ambitious dam would also prove to be a boon for the locals. This project will benefit lakhs of farmers and help fulfil people’s aspirations.

The dam would meet the irrigation needs of the local farmers and also fulfil their daily need for potable water. Over two lakh hectares would be irrigated and water to be released in Chambal.

The project is expected to be completed within three years. “BJP government is committed to bring development here. As of now, Indokh, Harbakhedi, Dungaria, Samakota and Ranipura dams have been completed,” he added.

Besides, MP Anil Firoziya and MLA Chouhan laid the foundation stone of Dungaria Dam to be built for Rs 104 crore in Dungaria village and municipal building at Rs 5 crore cost at Mahidpur.

Water Resources department executive engineer Kamal Kuwal, SDO Neha Dubey, tehsildar Naveen Kumbhkar, BJP leaders Kailash Rathi, Sandeep Vyas, Ramesh Kumawat besides public representatives and distinguished citizens were present.

article-image

