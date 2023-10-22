MP: Former Minister Baghel Expresses Her Pain, Accuses Kailash Vijayvargiya Of Opposing Her And Gets Ticket Cancelled

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): A day after BJP announced its candidate from the Manawar assembly constituency, former Cabinet minister and senior BJP leader Ranjana Baghel expressed discontent following the party denied her ticket. She accused of injustice despite her giving 30 years of life and having made a big contribution to building the party in this region.

She accused party national general secretary and BJP candidate from Indore No 1 Kailash Vijayvargiya of opposing her and got her ticket cancelled. She accused Vijayvergiya, saying, “He is meeting Anand Rai and I am feeling very sad and now I will think about what to do now onwards. The party discarded me like a fly in milk.”

Notably, BJP announced Shivram Kannoj as its official candidate against Congress party’s sitting MLA Dr Heeralal Alawa. Earlier, in 2018 BJP fielded Ranjana Baghel against Dr Alawa and she lost poll by a margin of 39,501 votes.

Not only in BJP, but Congress party also facing a similar dilemma. In Badnawar, Tinku Bana expressed his discontent, while Kuldeep Singh Bundela from Dhar had talked about filing an independent nomination.

Serious allegations against Vijayvargiya

Ranjana Baghel said that whatever has happened to her is very wrong. “The reason for injustice is that I had gone to Dr Rai’s place to fight for BJP. I had a fight with Dr Rai and he met Kailash Vijayvargiya and he said that I should not get the ticket and Kailash Vijayvargiya opposed her ticket and subsequently party denied her ticket.”

The former minister said that perhaps injustice is being done to her because she is a tribal. “I do not hold any post in the party, the party workers will sit and think.” “My supporters are with me and asking me to contest the elections, whether the party gives me the ticket or not, we will consider whether we will contest the elections,” Baghel said.

