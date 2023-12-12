 MP: Food Carts Cause Traffic Congestion On Plowden Road In Mhow
Due to the food carts set up illegally in front of the bank, there is a crowd of people eating at these carts.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 01:35 AM IST
FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The efforts of the Cantonment Board administration to ease the traffic by removing Chaat Chowpatty near CB Girls School proved successful. However, traffic is still affected due to food carts located near Red Cross Hospital on Main Plowden Road, in front of the additional superintendent of police office.

The branch manager of State Bank of India, on the same road, had written a letter to the additional superintendent of police (ASP) and the Cantonment executive officer (CEO), on July 23, requesting the removal of the food carts as it was causing traffic congestion for the bank customers.

Even after five months, the heads of both departments did not consider it appropriate to take any action.

It is noteworthy that due to these food carts placed on the road, there is a traffic jam in the said area throughout the day.

Many citizens of the area complained that due to these hand cart vendors installed at the intersection, there is a problem in transportation throughout the day and also the food vendors park their vehicles on the roads.

MP: Eight Injured In Group Clash In Mhow
