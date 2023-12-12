 MP: Eight Injured In Group Clash In Mhow
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 01:31 AM IST
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Eight people were injured allegedly after two groups clashed following a dispute among children at Sarwan near the city on Sunday night.

The dispute escalated so much so that the elder members of two parties hurled bricks and stones at each other.

Sub-inspector Deepak Rathore of Mhow police station said that a dispute happened among the children while they were playing late at night.

This resulted in a fight between the elder members of the two parties. Ashish, 25, son of Gopal, Gautam, 21, son of Rajesh, Ayush, 19, son of Manish, Ajay, 23, son of Gopal, Ramzan son of Sardar and others were injured in the incident.

The injured were admitted to MY Hospital in Indore after first-aid in the local government hospital.

Superintendent of Police Rural Sunil Mehta said that both the parties live nearby and an argument between both the parties over some remark, which took the form of a dispute.

First, both the parties abused each other and then a fight broke out. Later, they hurled stones and stones at each other.

Since both the parties belonged to different communities, tension prevailed in the area.

The SP said that action will be taken against both the parties. The SP also warned that strict action will be taken against those indulging in such disputes.



