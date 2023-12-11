Madhya Pradesh: Man Sent To Judicial Custody For Killing Puppy Brutally In Guna |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Amid high drama, the accused involved in the brutal killing of a puppy was sent to judicial custody by court on Monday. However, family members termed the accused as mentally unstable but police claimed a lack of documentation to sustain the claim.

A gruesome CCTV footage from Guna emerged, showing a man slamming a puppy to the ground and later killing it by crushing it under his foot.

The video, which is now being widely shared on social media platforms, showed an allegedly mentally unstable man identified as Mrityunjay Singh Jadaun, sitting outside a shop in Guna, throwing a puppy on the road and later crushing it under his foot, leading to the animal's death.

As the video went viral, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia reposted the same on his official account, tagging Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Jadaun's family members asserted that he has battled mental health issues for the past four years and has been undergoing treatment.

However, the police reported a lack of documentation substantiating the mental condition of the accused.

CM Chouhan during a press conference condemned the incident as horrifying, promising stringent action. Consequently, the matter gained state-level attention, prompting swift police action leading to his arrest on Sunday.

The municipal employees buried the puppy’s body at the trenching ground.

Babita Jadaun, mother of the accused and a resident of Radha Colony, disclosed her son's mental health struggles, emphasising his non-aggressive history before the recent incident.

She highlighted his academic prowess, achieving distinction in four subjects during 12th grade and topping in bachelor's degree.

TI Kotwali Anoop Bhargava claimed that no documents were presented to sustain the evidence regarding his mental condition. The final decision rests with the court in this matter.