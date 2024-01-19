 MP: Five Including Four Minors Held For Burning Saffron Flags
MP: Five Including Four Minors Held For Burning Saffron Flags

The incident has angered devotees who were actively engaged in creating a festive atmosphere ahead of grand celebrations in Ayodhya.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, January 19, 2024, 10:13 PM IST
Representational Image

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Five persons, including four minors, were held for allegedly targeting and burning saffron flags in Mor village under the Petlawad police station area on Wednesday night. The flags, which were put up in celebration of the Ram Temple Pram Pratishtha Mahotsav, were burnt or thrown down.

Sarpanch Mukesh Katara said that saffron flags, installed with enthusiasm along the road connecting the village to the main road, were removed and burnt overnight, creating a sense of resentment in the community. Virendra Singh, a resident of Mor village, filed a report with Petlawad police station. Taking cognisance of the matter, SP Agam Jain personally visited the spot to assess the situation and promised swift action against the perpetrators.

The SP on Thursday evening said that a police team led by station in-charge Raipuria Dinesh Rawat, Petlawad in-charge Navalsingh Baghel, outpost in-charge Karwad sub-inspector Rajaram Bhagore, outpost in-charge Sarangi Ramsingh Chauhan apprehended the five accused. Of these, one minor was caught on Wednesday, remaining four accused were arrested on Thursday and promptly presented in court. It was learnt that they committed the crime in an inebriated state. The incident has angered devotees who were actively engaged in creating a festive atmosphere ahead of grand celebrations in Ayodhya.



