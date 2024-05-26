MP: FIR Registered Against Dhar Youth For Using Fake Documents In Agniveer Exam

Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant development, the police have registered a case against a candidate for using fake documents in the Agniveer Recruitment Examination. The accused, Ajay Gurjar, a 25-year-old resident of Ujjain, has been under investigation for nearly two years. The Dhar police have registered an FIR against him under multiple sections of fraud and related offenses.

Ajay, who cleared his 12th examination in 2017, later filled out a private form and reappeared for the 10th examination in 2021, using altered documents. He then used these fake documents to appear for the Agniveer Recruitment Examination. The scheme, launched by the central government, aims to provide employment to youth by recruiting them as 'Agniveers' for a service period of four years.

The recruitment examinations were held in 2022 at various locations, including the Mhow. During the examination at the SAI Centre in Dhar, Ajay completed the physical test within the stipulated time. However, discrepancies in his documents surfaced during verification. The fraud was exposed when Ajay was unable to provide authentic additional documents, including his class 8th mark sheet.

Further investigations revealed that Ajay had altered his date of birth from 1998 to 2002 in his class 8th mark sheet and updated his Aadhaar card accordingly. This falsification enabled him to use these documents in the Agniveer Recruitment Examination. Upon discovering the discrepancies, the Army instructed relevant districts to scrutinise the documents of all candidates.

SDOP Tarana (district Ujjain) presented the investigation report to the Dhar police, leading to the filing of the FIR. Station in-charge Sunil Sharma confirmed that legal action has commenced, and a team has been formed to arrest Ajay. The case highlights the stringent measures taken to ensure the integrity of the recruitment process and the severe consequences of attempting fraud in such examinations.