MP: Fruit Vendor Tortured By Police On Suspicion Of Theft; Officers Suspended On Grounds Of False Accusation

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A case of police brutality on a suspect came forward on Sunday from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. In Janak Ganj police station, a fruit vendor was subjected to third-degree torture on suspicion of theft. The police officers tied his hands and feet and beat him with a belt. He was assaulted for three days. As a result, constable Shailendra Dixit, and officers Murari and Banwari Sharma have been suspended.

When the vendor's condition worsened, his family gathered at the police station, after which he was admitted to the hospital. The family claims that the police are falsely accusing him of theft.

The police had detained Avdhesh Khatik, a resident of Gol Pahariya, on suspicion of theft. Avdhesh Khatik is currently admitted to Jaya Arogya Hospital. The family claims that four policemen took him away three days ago to question him about a theft, after which he was locked up and beaten in Janakganj police station. Avdhesh's lips are swollen.

The family argues that if the police had a statement about selling stolen goods, why wasn't Avdhesh Khatik officially arrested in three days? After three days with no official arrest or visitation allowed, the family became worried and approached the Superintendent of Police (SP). The SP took note of the case and ordered an investigation.

Meanwhile, Avdhesh was taken to the hospital in a police vehicle. SP Dharmveer Singh stated that an investigation has been ordered.