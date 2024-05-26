15 People, Including 3 BJP Leaders, Booked For Loot, Ransacking In MP's Mhow

Representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Kishanganj police have registered a case against 15 people, including three BJP leaders ľ Kanchan Singh Chohan, Dinesh Chohan, and Udal Singh Chohan ľ on charges of causing hurt, criminal intimidation, mischief, rioting, and robbery, as well as provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Though no arrests have been made thus far, the Kishanganj police have assured that the case is under active investigation.

A contentious land dispute in Pigdamber village has escalated, leading to allegations of assault, theft, and property damage. The conflict centers around Kuldip Pawar and other residents of the village, who vehemently oppose any construction in their area without their explicit consent.

The genesis of the current turmoil can be traced back to a tragic incident last year when a youth lost his life about this very issue. At that time, Pawar and his associates had objected to the dust generated by the drilling of a borewell.

The latest chapter in this saga unfolded on Friday evening when Lokesh Verma, a resident of Mhow, was overseeing the drilling of a borewell on his plot in Victoriya Milan Colony, situated along the Mhow-Indore Road. Pawar, accompanied by Shivendra Chohan and Virendra Chohan, confronted Verma and demanded an immediate halt to the drilling, citing concerns over excessive dust dispersal in the area.

When Verma refused to acquiesce to their demands, a physical altercation ensued. Reinforcements soon arrived in the form of a dozen more individuals from Pigdamber village, who allegedly assaulted Verma, pilfered cash from his possession, and vandalized his property, including his residence and household goods.

Acting on Verma's complaint, the Kishanganj police have filed charges against 15 people and started an active investigation.