MP Filmy-Style Loot: Thieves Target Houses Of 3 Brothers, Make Away With Cash & Heavy Jewellery Within Minutes

Mumbai Crime: Bike-Borne Thieves Attempt Robberies at 6 Andheri East Shops; 1 Case Registered | Representative Pic

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A group of 20 to 25 thieves executed a robbery in filmy style in Sarangi village, Jhabua district on Friday. They targeted homes belonging to three brothers residing in the neighborhood and made away with cash and jewellery worth over Rs 4 lakh.

Narrating the incident, Rohit, a kiosk center operator revealed chilling details. He said that around 2 to 3 am on Friday-Saturday night, the burglars descended upon our homes. They callously locked them inside and swiftly proceeded to ransack houses, executing their entire operation within a mere 10 minutes.

The loot included a substantial amount of cash, approximately Rs 1 lakh, which Rohit had on hand due to his kiosk business. Moreover, they also made away valuable jewelry, including his wife's gold and silver ornaments, totaling over Rs 3.5 lakh.

Thievery extended beyond Rohit's household and also targeted his two brothers’ homes, making off with cash amounting to Rs 25,000, along with jewelry. They even broke into the third brother's residence through a secret door.

Responding promptly, Petlawad police arrived at the scene, initiating a comprehensive investigation into the robbery. Station in-charge Raju Singh Baghel said that a case has been registered against the unidentified culprits under Sections 380 and 457 of the IPC. The police are diligently pursuing leads to apprehend the culprits in the case soon.