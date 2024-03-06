MP: 'Fastag' Turns Out To Be Job Killer In Mandsaur As 17 Employees Fired From Toll Plaza

Pipliya Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): A protest erupted at the Jaora - Nayagaon Toll Plaza at Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district on Wednesday after 17 security guards were fired.

The incident happened at a toll booth near Bahi village, in Malhargarh tehsil of Mandsaur district following an order to remove the guards effective April 1.

The protest caused the toll to remain closed for about an hour, during which several vehicles passed without payment.

The order to reduce the number of security guards was reportedly due to the implementation of the Fastag system, which reduced the need for additional security personnel.

The toll manager, Dinesh Chandrayan, intervened and sent a mail to the senior officials, assuring them that the problem would be resolved. Subsequently, the toll staff resumed operations.

In a letter issued by Rajeev Roshan Mishra, deputy manager of human resources and administration, it was stated that as per their agreement, only 14 traffic marshals would be required from April 1, 2024, onwards.

However, toll manager Dinesh Chandrayan clarified that no one would be fired, and the reduction in staff was in accordance with the agency's instructions to reduce staff by 50 percent following the installation of the automatic toll system.