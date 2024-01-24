MP: Farmers Protest Cotton Price Reduction, Stage Demo In Bhikangaon

FP Photo

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Under the banner of the farmers' union, hundreds of farmers staged a demonstration at Bhikangaon Krishi Upaj Mandi protesting against the Cotton Corporation of India's (CCI) decision to reduce the price of cotton. The protesters locked the mandi main gate and raised slogans. They staged a dharna for more than four hours.

The farmers accused CCI of a sudden reduction in the price of cotton by Rs 200 per quintal. Angry farmers have staged a dharna by placing a bullock cart at the main gate of the market at 12 pm. Though the police administration, along with mandi secretary and tehsildar explained to the farmers, they continued the dharna.

After four hours of uproar, a memorandum was submitted to tehsildar Ravindra Singh Chauhan, addressed to the collector and general manager of the CCI.

'CCI should keep two prices'

Farmers Union district secretary Mukesh Patel said that CCI suddenly reduced the price from Rs 6,920 to Rs 6,720 per quintal. Farmers had put the cotton crop on hold due to marriage. The CCI should have two prices. The price of good-quality cotton should be kept at Rs 6,920 per quintal, and the price of low-quality cotton shall be kept at Rs 6,720 per quintal.

'Mandis in Khargone, Khandwa, Dhar, Barwani districts will remain closed'

The divisional president of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Shyam Singh Pawar said that the purchases are being made arbitrarily by the CCI. "We have put forth our demands through a memorandum. If the demands are not met, then the Kisan Union will protest in Khargone, Khandwa, Dhar, and Barwani on Thursday. The mandis of the district will remain closed, and the cotton market of all four districts will not be opened until the demands are met. Also, if the demands are not met soon, then there will be a fierce agitation by closing all the markets of the division and then all the markets of the entire state, he added.

Farmers not allowing cotton auction

After the cotton auction lasted for one and a half hours, the farmers union created a ruckus in the market regarding the demands of the farmers, due to which more than 230 vehicles were stuck in the market. Also, due to a lack of information, farmers are coming to the market with their produce.

Mandi remains operational

Mandi secretary Rachna Tikkakar said that the mandi will remain operational on behalf of the market administration. As many as 125 bullock carts were auctioned on Wednesday as well. Auction work will start tomorrow also. The market will function smoothly on Thursday, he said.