MP: Farmer Guarding Garlic Crop Found Murdered In Baloda Lakkha Village

Representative pic | File

Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer, who was guarding the garlic crop at his farm during the night, was found murdered in the field, about a kilometre from his home in Baloda Lakkha village of Barnagar tehsil on Tuesday morning, said police. The deceased, identified as Kishan Singh Chavda, 50, was a local leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS).

The shocking discovery was made by Chavda's family members when they went to check on him in the morning, only to find his lifeless body surrounded by pools of blood. Local authorities were immediately alerted, and a team comprising police, a dog squad, and a fingerprint team swiftly arrived at the scene to commence investigations.

Ujjain ASP (Rural) Nitish Bhargava, confirmed the brutal nature of the attack, stating that visible marks of a weapon were found on Chavda's head. Initial investigations suggest that the perpetrator may have been known to the victim, possibly an acquaintance. The proximity of the crime scene to Chavda's brother's house raises suspicions about the familiarity of the assailant with the victim's routine.

The deceased was not only a dedicated farmer but also an executive member of BKS Barnagar, adding a layer of shock and grief to the community's reaction. His untimely demise leaves behind a grieving family, including his two sons who were at home at the time of the incident.

The heinous crime has sent shockwaves through the peaceful village, prompting a deep sense of concern and fear among residents. As investigations continue, the community awaits answers and justice for the senseless murder of a hardworking farmer who was simply protecting his livelihood.