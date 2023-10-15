MP: Externed Criminal Arrested With Pistol

FP Photo

Betma (Madhya Pradesh): Betma police arrested an externed criminal and seized a country-made pistol with a magazine and a live cartridge from him. Police received the information that a person was standing on Mhow-Neemuch Road to sell a pistol.

When the police surrounded and caught him, he was identified as Jitendra Antarsingh (45), resident of village Methwada under Betma. During the investigation, the police also found a country-made pistol with a magazine and a live cartridge worth Rs 20,500 in the possession of the accused.

It was also learnt that the district magistrate had externed the accused Jitendra from the revenue limits of Indore district and its bordering districts Dhar, Ujjain, Dewas, Khargone and Khandwa for six months.

Despite that, the accused was roaming within the area limits. The accused was produced in court from where he was sent to jail. Assistant sub-inspector Ramprasad Solanki and head constable Shailendra Parmar played an important role in arresting the accused.

Read Also MP Elections 2023: Women Issues Never Dominated Politics As This Time

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)