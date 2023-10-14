MP Elections 2023: Women Issues Never Dominated Politics As This Time | FP Cartoon

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Women voters are going to play a pivotal role in the victory of any political party in the assembly elections of Madhya Pradesh. This could be gauged from the fact that in comparison to 2.88 crore male voters, the number of female voters is 2.72 crore.

On top of it, at least 29 assembly seats are dominated by female voters. Any political party which ensures victory on these 29 assembly seats is likely to form government easily.

Political parties have realised this fact and have started to chalk out their strategy by keeping women voters in mind. This is probably the first time that women-related issues are dominating politics, outshining the other issues.

Women leaders of different political parties are bold enough to say that women power is going to be decisive. With great confidence, BJP Mahila Morcha state president Maya Naroliya told Free Press that this time, government is going to be formed with the decisive votes of women.

She further added that Shivraj government made many women-friendly schemes and with the help of women beneficiaries, BJP will sail through. Meanwhile, women Congress leader Shobha Oza told to Free Press that it is a good thing that woman voters constitute an almost equal to the population of male voters.

Women voters are now more aware towards their responsibilities and not going to be foxed by the lucrative promises of the BJP. The women-related issues are taking the central stage which happened never before. As of now, there is a mad race between BJP and Congress to woo the women voters.

It was much before the announcement of poll dates that BJP and Congress started to lure women voters by making certain promises. Caught amidst the raining promises of BJP and Congress, women voters are in a bind and are trying to assess through which political party they are going to benefit more.

BJP came up with Ladli Behna Scheme, first announcing Rs 1,000 per month to women and later increasing sum to Rs 1,250. It has promised that in a phased manner this sum will be increased to Rs 3,000.

On the other hand, Congress has promised that if voted to power, it will give Rs 1,500 per month to women, as well as scholarships to students of class I to XII. Women voters are keeping their fingers crossed, awaiting more promises from the political parties.

