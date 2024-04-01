MP: Excise Officer Blamed For Youth's Death In Badnawar

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): The family members of a youth, who had met with an accidental death, have protested in Badnawar denouncing the incident as blatant hooliganism and an attempt to suppress their community.

Allegations have surfaced against assistant district excise officer Radheshyam Rai and his subordinates for the death of 28-year-old Magan Singh, son of Dhar district panchayat member Kekarbai Bhabhar. The incident unfolded amidst a road accident, yet its circumstances have raised suspicions.

According to information, the incident unfolded at Chiklia Gate under the Badanwar police station, where excise department officials intercepted Magan in connection with an alleged involvement in the illegal transportation of liquor.

In this operation, the excise team seized two pickup vehicles carrying 350 boxes of beer, valued at approximately Rs 10 lakh and filed charges against three individuals under the Excise Act.

Reports suggest Magan was subjected to severe beating, purportedly hung from a vehicle window and subsequently met his demise under the wheels as the vehicle sped away.

Family members and villagers contend that the excise department is attempting to cover up the incident, painting it as a mere accident to shield Rai and his colleagues from accountability.

This narrative has sparked fury among the tribal community in Badnawar, labelling the episode as blatant thuggery orchestrated by the authorities to suppress dissent.

Notably, this isn't the first time Rai has faced scrutiny; a prior incident in Dharampuri led to his suspension following a report by the SDM, only for him to be reinstated later, raising questions about the efficacy of the disciplinary process.

Dhar district panchayat member and Congress leader Ashok Dabar expressed concern over the recurring incidents of tribal youth being fatally crushed by the liquor mafia with the help of excise department officials. He urged for stringent measures against those providing shelter to the liquor mafia, allegedly in collusion with excise department officials.