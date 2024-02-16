MP: Evicted Priest Get Back House Keys

Pipliya Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): After being forced to leave his home in Bhilyakhedi village for 14 days due to a financing company's eviction, Ram temple priest Govind Das received the keys back from the Mandsaur administration. The priest faced eviction on February 1 due to non-payment of a home loan instalment, which was orchestrated by the finance company officials accompanied by the police. A video of the incident in which the priest's 100-year-old bed-ridden father, Rupdas, was removed from the house went viral as well. This eviction left the priest and his family without a home and they were forced to seek shelter in a hut on his brother's farm.

Days later, Rupdas succumbed to shock, which pressured the government to take action, as demanded by social activists. In this case, farmer leader Shyamlal Jokchand accused the administration of neglecting action against finance company officials who insulted the priest. He said that despite receiving the house keys, no steps were taken against them. Naib tehsildar Kamal Sunhare confirmed that the keys were returned to the priest. When asked about whether the remaining instalments would have to be paid by the priest, Sunhare stated that it would be decided by the higher officials.