Indore: Two Held With Cocaine, Opium Worth ₹1.2 Cr

Anamika PathakUpdated: Friday, February 16, 2024, 02:51 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two men were arrested for alleged possession of cocaine and opium worth Rs 1.2 crore in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Friday, police said.

The police arrersted the accused, identified as Onkar Shelke (18) and Kunal Suryavanshi (20), based on a tip-off.

At the time of the arrest, the accused were riding an expensive motorcycle without a registration number.

According to additional deputy commissioner of police Rajesh Dandotia at least 95 gm of cocaine and 1.5 kg opium were recovered from the duo. He added that the value of the seized contraband is Rs 1.2 crore.

Case registered under NDPS Act

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway. 

In January this year, in a major drug haul, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) had seized a substantial quantity of heroin worth Rs 3.5 crore near Shamgarh Suwasra Road in Mandsaur district and arrested two persons. The seized drug was hidden in the secret box of the car's rear tyres.

The team received a tip-off that a large consignment of contraband was being transported in a car and headed towards Mandsaur. Acting on a tip-off, the team laid naka near Garoth Shamgarh Road in Bardia Amra village and caught the accused.

