MP: ‘Encroachment To Be Removed At The Earliest’

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Following the conclusion of the model code of conduct (MCC) for Assembly elections 2023, chairman Ravi Jain chaired a meeting with municipal employees on Thursday.

During which, he emphasised on stalled development agendas with municipal and devising strategies for addressing the encroachment issue prevailing on main roads while ensuring adequate parking provisions for traders, customers and residents.

During the meeting, he instructed municipal officials for removal of encroachment on main roads which are causing inconvenience to commuters. Corporation executive engineer Nagesh Verma and Induprabha Bharti were instructed for removal of encroachments from several main roads, including Samalat Road, Peetha Road, MG Hospital-Lala Lajpat Rai Road and Shukrawariya Haat.

Taking a collaborative approach, Jain instructed to traders to remove enchroachment within seven days, urging voluntary cooperation. The chairmana also outlined directives for garden maintenance. Simultaneously, health officials were instructed to expedite the administration of rabies vaccines to stray dogs (canines), coordinating efforts with the health department to safeguard public health.

He also emphasised on routine cleaning of washrooms along prominent roads, including the construction of fully equipped urinal facilities in major markets. Besides, instructions were given to prepare facility house along with baby feeding room in the super market also.