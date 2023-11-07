MP: Employees, Elderly Citizens Exercise Right To Vote In Petlawad

Representative Photo

Petlawad (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 1,785 employees engaged in election work in Petlawad assembly constituency were granted the opportunity to cast their votes during Election Commission's training sessions, adhering to the regulations of the Petlawad police station and Jhabua.

According to election officer Anil Rathore, this provision was extended due to the temporary deployment of Petlawad employees in Jhabua and Thandla during training programme held on November 6, 7 and 8.

The training venue itself served as a polling station, enabling these employees to vote. As per the commission's guidelines, women employees had been assigned to work in other constituencies and thus exercised their voting rights in Petlawad. This practice will continue until November 8.

On the first day of this initiative on November 6, 294 employees voted, with 108 in Petlawad, 21 in Thandla and 165 employees, including women, cast their votes.

Additionally, 39 voters aged 80 and above as well as individuals with disabilities, were permitted to vote from their homes. On November 6, 37 of these voters exercised their right to vote.

Furthermore, arrangements have been made for 44 voters from the assembly who are serving in the CRPF or Army to cast their votes, regardless of their location in Madhya Pradesh.

44 elderly voters cast vote on Day-1 in Mahidpur

The voting process commenced with a special focus on elderly and disabled voters in Mahidpur. Polling officers visited the homes of 47 voters aged 80 and above, including those with disabilities, to facilitate their participation. Out of the 50 voters aged 80 plus, 44 successfully cast their votes and 3 out of 4 disabled voters exercised their voting rights, totalling 47 voters who voted.

A total of 1,152 employees engaged in election duties are scheduled to cast their votes in Ujjain from November 7 to 9.

To further streamline the voting process, the distribution of voting slips to booth-level officers (BLOs) commenced from the election office and BLOs will carry out door-to-door distribution of slips at 262 polling stations.