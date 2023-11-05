MP Elections 2023: Women Start Canvassing For Their Husbands’ Victory

Taruna Verma, wife of BJP candidate Madhu Verma | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The better halves of candidates from both BJP and Congress have also jumped into the field to campaign for their life partner’s victory in the upcoming polls.

Taruna Verma, wife of BJP candidate Madhu Verma from Rau constituency, started a door-to-door campaign for her husband’s election campaign. She is visiting and covering several colonies in a day. Similarly the wife of Congress candidate Jitu Patwari, who is taking on Madhu Verma from Rau, also met people in the constituency and asked them to vote for her husband.

The wife of Congress candidate Sanjay Shukla from Indore-1, Anjali Shukla also covered dozens of colonies and asked for votes for her husband. The wife of Congress candidate Chintu Chouksey from Indore-2, while campaigning for her husband reached out to people in the constituency.

