MP Elections 2023: Scindia Admires Govt For Support Of Poor, Farmers

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): Highlighting the progress that has been made since 2003, contrasting to the pre-2003 era, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia commended the BJP government in the state for its support of the poor and farmers and emphasised the importance of Prime Minister's Samman Nidhi, which provides financial assistance to the underprivileged.

He was addressing an election gathering at local bus stand in Pipalrawan village, on Thursday, seeking support for Sonkatch BJP candidate Rajesh Sonkar.

Despite being an hour-and-a-half late from the scheduled time, Scindia expressed his strong connection with the people in the village. He urged the residents to reflect on the accomplishments of their current MLA and consider the benefits of electing a BJP government for the region.

During the event, Scindia also discussed the Ladli Laxmi Yojana, symbolically showcasing the impact of different government administrations on the state's treasury. He praised Chief Minister Shivraj Singh for his leadership, drawing a comparison to the previous government led by Kamal Nath.

While the BJP has been actively organising public meetings with notable leaders like Yogi Adityanath and Jyotiraditya Scindia, Congress has lagged in terms of organising similar gatherings. BJP's consistent efforts to connect with the public through such meetings have garnered significant attention in the region.

