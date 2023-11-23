MP Elections 2023: Over 100 Cops Vote Via Postal Ballots 3 Days After Polling Date In Khandwa, CEO Declares All Votes 'Void'

Representative Image |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Over hundred police officials voted via postal ballots on November 20-- three days after the polling date, without any permit from the Election Commission. Taking cognizance of the matter, the State Chief Electoral Officer has declared all votes as 'void'.

As per reports, around 123 police officials underwent postal voting in Khandwa district on November 20-- three days after the state went to polling, without prior permission from the district election officer.

State Chief Electoral Officer, in a report, has instructed to declare all 123 votes as “void” and ordered disciplinary action against collector and Superintendent of police.

However, the Collector has pointed out the flaws of the lower-level officials in the report.

It came to fore that nodal officers deployed for voting conducted the procedure without taking prior permission from district election officers.

When contacted, state chief election officer Anupam Rajan affirmed that the report has been submitted to EC and further direction is awaited. SP Virendra Kumar said that the postal ballots had reached Khandwa from other districts. The report has been sent to the Commission by the Collector.

Notably, police personnel on poll duty in assembly segments have cast their votes through the postal ballot system on November 20. Congress party on Wednesday lodged a complaint to the Election Commission alleging that government servants were deliberately deprived of voting at the behest of the ruling BJP.