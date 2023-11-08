 MP Elections 2023: Mashal Yatra Taken Out For Voter Awareness In Dhar
Addressing the event, collector and district election officer Priyank Mishra appealed to the attendees to exercise their franchise responsibly.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 10:12 PM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the voter awareness campaign in the Pithampur region, a Mashal Yatra was taken out from Maharana Pratap Bus Stand to Vaishnav Cambridge School on Tuesday.

Addressing the event, collector and district election officer Priyank Mishra appealed to the attendees to exercise their franchise responsibly.

The event was attended by a large number of citizens including MPIDC executive director Praful Sinha, district panchayat CEO and SVEEP nodal officer Shringar Srivastav along with employees, students and factory workers of Pithampur.

The collector said that during the last assembly elections, on average, a meagre 40 per cent of votes were cast in the Pithampur area. Keeping this in mind, the Mashal March has been organised to increase the voting percentage and strengthen democracy.

He further added, “This Diwali festival, light a lamp in the name of voting”.

After the Mashal March, the collector administered the oath to all the participants of the event. A street play was performed as well as a painting and rangoli competition, related to voter awareness.

