MP Assembly Polls: Congress Accuses BJP For Putting Poster Against Kamal Nath In Indore, Complains To EC; BJP Hits Back

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for putting a poster against Former CM Kamal Nath in Indore and reported a complaint to Election Commission (EC) for the same on Wednesday.

The poster has been put up at Bada Ganpati area in the Indore-1 assembly constituency in the name of Madhya Pradesh Yuva Manch in the city. It is written in the poster that "The originator of terrorism in Punjab Kamal Nath, is he eligible to become the Chief Minister?" Madhya Pradesh Congress Secretary Rakesh Singh Yadav has complained to the Election Commission in the matter following which the removal squad of the Municipal Corporation removed the poster.

After the complaint, Yadav said, "BJP candidate from Indore-1 assembly seat Kailash Vijayvargiya and BJP leader Narendra Saluja, who was expelled from Congress party, together got this poster put up by the Municipal Corporation team in Bada Ganpati area in the city. There is also a police checking point in this area but the poster has been put up at around 3 am in the night here. We have complained about this to the Election Commission." Apart from this, while demanding deployment of paramilitary force in the constituency, the Congress said that the Indore-1 assembly seat should be declared sensitive.

BJP does not believe in dirty politics: Saluja

Hitting back on the allegations, BJP leader Narendra Saluja said that the BJP did not believe in dirty politics and contested elections on the issue of development.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party does not believe in dirty politics. We contest elections on the issue of development. The Congress plays this kind of dirty politics. This is the factionalism of Congress, they have got such posters hung and trying to defame the BJP. There are many groups in Congress which did not get tickets, they have put up such posters and are defaming the BJP," Saluja said.

"There is a fake leader of Congress, Rakesh Singh Yadav, he always tells lies and his own party is angry with his frauds. And now he is alleging that Kailash Vijayvargiya and Narendra Saluja have put up these posters. Nowadays, it is the era of CCTV, the footage will be released and evidence will also be found. I was sleeping at my house which was captured in the CCTV footage," he added.

'The poster is correct'

The BJP leader further alleged that whatever was written on the poster was correct.

"Although it is true that Kamal Nath's name comes up as the originator of 1984 anti-Sikh riots and whatever is written on the poster is correct. Priyanka Gandhi is also coming to hold a road show in this area today and this is a conspiracy of Congress to defame Kamal Nath. Many people are eyeing the post of Kamal Nath," Saluja added.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

