MP Elections 2023: Congress Leaders Promote Their Sons, Instead State Welfare, Says CM Chouhan

Barwani/ Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a jibe at Congress and its leaders, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Wednesday, criticized senior Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh for their focus on promoting their sons, contrasting it with his government's focus on the welfare of entire citizens of the state.

He was addressing an election campaign meeting at Chachariya village in Barwani district in support of Pansemal BJP candidate Shyam Barde and Sendhwa candidate Antar Singh Arya.

Chouhan was greeted by BJP mandal members who presented him with a traditional bow and arrow. During his speech, he commended the people and praised his ‘dear sister’, taking indirect swipes at the Congress and its leaders.

Recalling the statements made by Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Chouhan referenced the Mahabharat, suggesting that Congress had indirectly acknowledged itself as the ‘Kauravas’.

Chouhan assured the people that if the BJP remained in power, they would continue their welfare schemes. He also pledged to bring Narmada water to the Sendhwa and open ten CM Rise schools.

He promised affordable electricity at just Rs 100, with the government covering the rest of the expenses. Additionally, he mentioned the direct transfer of funds to farmers' accounts instead of subsidies and vowed to create one job per family in the next five years.

Notably, an incident occurred during Chouhan's visit while landing helicopter at the helipad in Pansemal. The barricades on the helipad collapsed, causing minor disruptions and leading to a safety concern. Fortunately, there were no serious injuries, though the incident is being investigated.