MP Elections 2023: Chouhan, RaGa To Address Election Rallies In Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): The political landscape in Sendhwa is heating up as election fever grips the region.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is scheduled to address a meeting in Chachariya village to bolster support for the BJP in all four assembly constituencies of the district. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi is planning a general meeting in Rajpur on November 10.

This increased political activity has led to a surge in public interactions, with leaders actively engaged in rural and urban areas.

CM Chouhan is set to visit Barwani district to address the public, demonstrating his commitment to securing victory for BJP candidates in the area.

BJP spokesperson Sunil Aggarwal confirmed CM's plans, starting with a visit to Pansemal, followed by an afternoon meeting in support of Antar Singh Arya in Chachariya.

Congress is equally active in its election strategy, with Rahul Gandhi planning a general meeting in Rajpur on November 10. A strategic meeting at the party office involved key figures, including state co-incharge Sanjay Dutt, former home minister Bala Bachchan and other Congress leaders.

Both parties are intensifying their public relations efforts as the voting date approaches, with prominent leaders leading the charge in rural and urban areas. The elections are gaining momentum and the political discourse is at the forefront of local discussions.

