MP Elections 2023: 4K Officers, Staff Undergo Second Phase Of Training

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The second phase of training for polling parties began at Holkar College on Wednesday. It will continue till November 11.

Around 4,000 officers and officials turned up for the training on the first day. Collector and District Election Officer Dr. Ilayaraja T also took stock of the training.

Nodal officer of training programme and Chief Executive Officer of Indore Development Authority RP Ahirwar and training in-charge Deputy Collector Sudeep Meena were also present.

During the training, voting through postal ballot also began on Wednesday. The trainees were informed that polling party-wise tables would be set up for distribution of material. Sector officers would contact parties of polling booths in their sector and obtain their mobile numbers etc for communication. After receiving the material, they would match the material with the list and note down the numbers of EVM, BU, CU and VVPAT etc. The doubts of polling personnel were also resolved during the training.

Polling parties were formed to conduct systematic voting in Indore district on November 17. More than 11,000 officers and employees, including presiding officers, polling officers and micro observers engaged in polling parties, would undergo training.

Eighty master trainers imparted the training that began simultaneously in 32 rooms. The training programme would be conducted in two sessions daily. The first session would be held from 10 am to 1:30 pm and the second session from 2:30 pm to 6 pm.

Collector and District Election Officer Dr. Ilayaraja said that it was mandatory for all officers and employees deployed in polling parties to undergo the training.

Theoretical and practical training was being given to the polling parties. Polling parties were provided detailed information about the process of conducting voting, their rights and duties, instructions given by the Election Commission of India regarding voting and rules and laws related to voting etc.

Voting arrangements at training venue

Arrangements for voting have been made at training venue for officers and employees, sector officers, BLOs, drivers, conductors etc appointed in the polling parties. They would cast their votes through ballot papers.

Assembly-wise facilitation centers have been set up under the direction of Collector and District Election Officer Dr. Ilayaraja T.

