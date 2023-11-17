 MP Election 2023: 'Will Win 150 Seats', Kailash Vijayvargiya Expresses Confidence In BJP's Victory
In the Indore-1 constituency, Vijayvargiya faces off against the incumbent Congress MLA, Sanjay Shukla.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 17, 2023, 11:41 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After casting his vote, BJP general secretary and candidate from Indore-1 Kailash Vijayvargiya expressed confidence that the party would secure more than 150 seats to maintain power in the state.

Before voting at a "smart" polling booth established in a government college, Vijayvargiya offered prayers at his Nandanagar home.

In the Indore-1 constituency, Vijayvargiya faces off against the incumbent Congress MLA, Sanjay Shukla.

After casting his vote, Vijayvargiya addressed reporters, stating, "We are going to form the government once again by winning more than 150 seats in the state." He emphasized the importance of maximum voter turnout, especially in urban areas, to fortify democracy.

