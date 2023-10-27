 MP Election 2023: Nahta Files Nomination From Manasa
Nahta submitted the papers at Neemuch along with just five workers.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 11:19 PM IST
Manasa (Madhya Pradesh): Congress candidate Narendra Nahta filed his nomination papers from Manasa assembly constituency on Friday. Nahta submitted the papers at Neemuch along with just five workers.

He expressed his commitment to the people of Manasa. Nahta's decision to re-enter the electoral arena in Manasa is driven by his aspiration to fulfil the dreams of the constituency.

During the nomination process, he was joined by supporters Surendra Shyam Soni, Ishwar Mujavadiya, Manorama Mundhra and Srinivas Dabkara, signifying a united front for the upcoming elections.

