MP: PM Modi Releases Three Books At Tulsi Peeth In Chitrakoot

Chitrakoot (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi released three books, namely Ashtadhyayi Bhashya, Ramanandacharya Charitam and Bhagwan Shri Krishna ki Rashtraleela, at Tulsi Peeth in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier today, PM Modi offered prayers at Kanch Mandir (Temple) in Chitrakoot.

The Kanch Mandir includes the temple of Citrakuta Vihari and Viharini (Lord Rama and Goddess Sita), along with the Raghav Satsang Bhavan.

It is a temple with three Sikharas. Beautiful statues of Lord Rama, Sita and Laksmana are placed in the sanctum sanctorum, which are served every day by a priest.

Read Also MP: PM Modi Offers Prayers At Kanch Mandir In Chitrakoot

Shri Tulsi Peeth Seva Nyas is a religious and social service institution based at Janki Kund, Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh. The institution was established by Guruji on Tulsi Jayanti day, 1987.

Tulsi Peeth is one of the leading publishers of literature on Hindu religious themes in India and the world.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also visited Shri Sadguru Seva Sangh Trust in Chitrakoot and thanked Shri Sadhguru Seva Sangh Trust for playing an important role in the medical treatment of the poor and oppressed.

"I thank Shri Sadhguru Seva Sangh Trust from all the oppressed, poor, adivasi people for playing a pivotal role in the service of humanity," the Prime Minister said while addressing a rally at Chitrakoot.

PM Modi said that he has got the opportunity to come to the holy city of Chitrakoot which used to be the place where Lord Ram, Sita and Laxman used to stay.

Shri Sadhguru Seva Sangh Trust was founded in 1968 by Param Pujya Ranchhoddasji Maharaj. Arvind Bhai Mafatlal was inspired by Param Pujya Ranchhoddasji Maharaj and played a pivotal role in the establishment of the Trust.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)