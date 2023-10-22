MP Election 2023: Congress Plans To Set Up Job Commission

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said that along with working on other promises, they are also working on establishing Job Commission in the state.

Talking to the media on Saturday, Shrinate said, “We are discussing in the party about developing a jobs calendar to ensure that every process of recruitment can be done in stipulated time and all errors can be resolved quickly with the help of the calendar.

We are also working on ‘Job Commission’.” The Congress national spokesperson targeted the state government and alleged that unemployment is increasing swiftly in the state.

She also targeted Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over various issues including inflation, corruption, crime against women, and increasing debt on the state. Shrinate reiterated the party’s promises in the elections and expressed confidence that their government in the state will be one with a difference.

Later, she also inaugurated the ‘Media War Room’ of the party from where social media activities and media activities of the party and candidates will be managed and monitored. Congress leader Charan Singh Sapra was also present during the inauguration.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)