MP: This Time, BJP Had A Final Say In Deciding Candidates

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party declared its fifth list on Saturday evening. With it, the candidates have been declared on all 29 seats of Ujjain division. Earlier it had declared candidates on 16 seats. On Saturday, it declared remaining 13 candidates.

Though minister Inder Singh Parmar and four sitting MLAs got tickets again, remaining four sitting MLAs including former minister Paras Jain have been dropped. The party has fielded two former MLAs and an ex-MP. Likewise, it has given opportunity to four new faces. As for Ujjain division, BJP organisation succeeded in fielding its choice of candidates on all seats, which happened for the first time.

The 13 BJP candidates declared on Saturday are Vikram Singh Rana from Susner (Agar district), Inder Singh Parmar from Shujalpur and Ghanshyam Chandrawanshi from Kalapipal (Shajapur district); Murli Bhanwra from Bagali-ST (Dewas district); Bahadur Singh Chouhan from Mahidpur, Anil Jain Kaluheda from Ujjain North and Jitendra Singh Pandya from Barnagar (Ujjain district); Mathuralal Davar from Ratlam Rural-ST, Rajendra Pandey from Jaora and Chintamani Malviya from Alot-SC (Ratlam district); Chandar Singh Sisodia from Garoth (Mandsaur) and Aniruddh Maru from Manasa, Dilip Singh Parihar from Neemuch (district Neemuch).

Of these candidates, five sitting MLAs have been repeated. Among them are Inder Singh Parmar, Bahadur Singh Chouhan, Rajendra Pandey, Aniruddha Maru and Dilip Singh Parihar. Four sitting MLAs who have been denied tickets include Paras Jain from Ujjain North, Pahad Singh Kannoje from Bagli, Dilip Kumar Makwana from Ratlam Rural and Devilal Dhakad from Garoth.

Two former MLAs who got tickets again include Chandar Singh Sisodia, who also won from Garoth in 2015 by-election and Mathuralal Dawar who won 2013 election from Ratlam Rural. Vikram Singh Rana, who won 2018 election as an independent candidate from Susner by defeating BJP candidate Murlidhar Patidar and later joined BJP, has been made party’s official candidate from the same constituency.

Ex-Ujjain MP and state BJP vice-president Chintamani Malviya finally got ticket from Alot after lot of struggle. State BJP co-treasurer Anil Jain Kaluheda, Government Barnagar College Peoples’ Participation Committee head Jitendra Singh Pandya, Ghanshyam Chandrawanshi and Murli Bhanwra are new faces. They have been given tickets from Ujjain North, Barnagar, Kalapipal and Bagli respectively.

Paras Jain, whom the party fielded in 1990 for the first time and had won six elections and lost only in 1998, was denied ticket due to old age and poor health. His successor Anil Kaluheda enjoys proximity to state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma. In Barnagar and Kalapipal, BJP had lost previous elections. So, it has fielded comparatively young faces.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)