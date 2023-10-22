MP Election 2023: Battle Lines Clear On All Seats In Indore District | FP Cartoon

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the declaration of names on the remaining three seats by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, the battle lines are clear on all the nine seats in Indore district.

BJP has fielded two sitting MLAs from two seats i.e. Usha Thakur from Mhow and Mahendra Hardia from Indore-5. The party has put up a new face from Indore-3 - IDA vice-president Golu Shukla.

BJP has denied ticket of sitting MLA Akash Vijayvargiya from Indore-3 to keep the blame of ‘dynastic politics’ at bay as party has already fielded his father Kailash Vijayvargiya from Indore-1 against Congress candidate Sanjay Shukla.

Kailash Vijayvargiya from Indore-1 against Congress candidate Sanjay Shukla |

Overall, BJP has reposed trust in the same candidates from six seats and changed the candidates on two seats, i.e. Indore-3, and Indore-1. In three seats the candidates pitted against each other are the same as in the 2018 elections.

Ramesh Mendola and Chintu Choukse from Indore-2 |

In Rau, Jitu Patwari of Congress will once again take on BJP’s Madhu Verma, in Indore -5 Satyanarayan Patel of Congress is fighting against BJP’s Mahendra Hardia and Vishal Patel of Congress will take on Manoj Patel of BJP in Depalpur constituency

Ramesh Shukla 'Golu' and Deepak Joshi 'Pintu' from Indore-3 | FP Photo

BJP fields two women candidates, Congress none

BJP has fielded two women candidates—Malini Gaud from Indore-4 and Usha Thakur from Mhow. However, Congress has not given tickets to any women candidate from Indore district.

Malini Gaud and Madhvani 'Raja' from Indore -4 | FP Photo

Mahendra Hardiya and Satendra Patel from Indore-5 | FP Photo

Brahmin candidates: Congress 3:2 BJP

Congress has fielded three Brahmin candidates –Sanjay Shukla from Indore-1, Pintu Joshi from Indore-3, and Ramkishore Shukla from Mhow. BJP has given two tickets to Brahmin candidates i.e. Ramesh Mendola from Indore-2, and Golu Shukla from Indore-3.

Jitu Patwari v/s Madhu Verma from Rau | FP Photo

Both new candidates from Indore-3

Indore-3 has become the only constituency from where both the parties have given tickets to fresh candidates. BJP has given ticket to Golu Shukla while Congress has given ticket to Pintu Joshi.

Reena Bourasi Setiya v/s Tulsi Silawat from Sanwer | FP Photo

Manoj Patel and Vishal Patel from Depalpur | FP Photo

Usha Thakur and Ram Kishore Shukla from Mhow | FP Photo

