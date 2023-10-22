MP: 6 Supporters Who Joined BJP With Scindia Denied Tickets

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who defected to the BJP three and a half years ago with his 19 supporters, received a severe jolt when the fifth list of the BJP candidates was released on Saturday.

Out of 19 ministers and legislators, who joined the BJP, six have been denied tickets.

Three other ministers, though they did not belong to the Scindia group yet defected to the BJP to oust the Congress government, have been given tickets.

The ministers, close to Scindia, like OPS Bhadoria from Mehgaon, former minister Girraj Dandotia from Dimni, legislator Raksha Sironia from Bhander and former MLA from Gwalior East Munnalal Goyal, Jasmant Jatav from Karera and Ranveer Jatav from Gohad, have been denied tickets.

Nevertheless, two aides of Scindia have been made candidates from other seats, and they are Mohan Singh Rathore from Bhitarwar and Hirendra Singh from Raghogarh.

Besides some of those who are close to Scindia, the BJP has denied a ticket to Sumitra Kasdekar from Nepanagar.

Similarly, Sanjeev Kushwaha, who defected to the BJP from the BSP, has been denied a ticket.

But Siddharth Tiwari, who joined the BJP from the Congress, has been given a ticket from Teonthar.

Because the party has denied tickets to some of Scindia supporters, it is clear that his influence may wane in the state.

As far as Scindia is concerned, his 15 supporters are contesting the election this time.

Scindia used to sway over the Congress because of his loyalists. But after he joined the BJP, his power declined.

Now that his supporters have been denied tickets, his power in state politics may reduce further.

