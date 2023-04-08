 MP: Elderly woman hacked to death over suspicion of witchcraft in Alirajpur
MP: Elderly woman hacked to death over suspicion of witchcraft in Alirajpur

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, April 08, 2023, 10:53 PM IST
article-image

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man killed an elderly woman over suspicion of practising 'witchcraft' in yet another barbaric incident related to superstition in the tribal district of Alirajpur. 55-year-old Dhanbai Kirade of Mogra village in Kukshi was brutally murdered with an axe by Phool Singh at Dava Baliya behind Khattali Outpost.

Outpost in-charge Makwana said that Kirade’s body was found at the farm of Heena Davar. Kirade had gone to the village where her daughter Sanbai resides. She used to lend money and had gone to collect the loan amount from Tabla Davar.

Accused Phool Singh stopped her near his house and started cursing Dhanbai over suspicion of practising witchcraft. Singh alleged that she was a witch and was responsible for all his cattle falling sick and dying. He also blamed Kirade for his crop failure.

Thereafter, Phool Singh smashed Kirade's head with an axe three to four times resulting in her death. On hearing her mother’s voice, Sanbai and her family also reached the spot and found her dead. The accused immediately fled the spot after committing the crime.

On the report of son-in-law Sabla, a case was registered at Khattali Outpost under various sections of IPC.

article-image

