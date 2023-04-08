 Madhya Pradesh: Badnagar municipal council passes surplus budget
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Badnagar municipal council passes surplus budget

Madhya Pradesh: Badnagar municipal council passes surplus budget

Municipal council president Abhaya Tongya chaired a meeting at the Municipal office in presence of MLA Murli Morwal and members of civic body

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, April 08, 2023, 10:28 PM IST
article-image

Badnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Badnagar Municipal Council passed a surplus budget for FY 2023-24 with a majority on Friday. Council is expecting to generate revenue of Rs 7263,35,000 and bear expenditure of Rs 726323714 with surplus of Rs 11,286.

Municipal council president Abhaya Tongya chaired a meeting at the Municipal office in presence of MLA Murli Morwal and members of civic body. Revenue chairman Neha Shantilal presented the budget for FY 2023-24. The budget doesn’t include any new tax. Special focus was laid on equal distribution of funds and development of town, beautification of gardens, parks, Chaitra Navratri fair arrangement, renovation of forts, swimming pool construction and other things.

During the meeting, municipal vice president Anita Verma, councillors Anand Anawadiya, Archana Jat, MLA representative Ramlal Mali, chief municipal officer Kamla Kol, accountant Sanjay Jain, Ramnath Pathrod were also present.

Read Also
MP: Posing for Facebook picture, labourer sits on SDM's chair in Badnagar, apologises later
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Badnagar municipal council passes surplus budget

Madhya Pradesh: Badnagar municipal council passes surplus budget

Indore: If Rahul Gandhi is convicted by court, how is BJP responsible for it, asks Union Minister...

Indore: If Rahul Gandhi is convicted by court, how is BJP responsible for it, asks Union Minister...

Madhya Pradesh: Unseasonal rains hit watermelon prices, Jhabua farmers feed it to cattle

Madhya Pradesh: Unseasonal rains hit watermelon prices, Jhabua farmers feed it to cattle

MP: Behind BJP's strength, there is the strength of its ideology, says Kailash Vijayvargiya at party...

MP: Behind BJP's strength, there is the strength of its ideology, says Kailash Vijayvargiya at party...

MP: Admin, police crackdown on encroachers in Burhanpur, raze down houses of accused involved in...

MP: Admin, police crackdown on encroachers in Burhanpur, raze down houses of accused involved in...