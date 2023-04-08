Madhya Pradesh: Badnagar municipal council passes surplus budget

Badnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Badnagar Municipal Council passed a surplus budget for FY 2023-24 with a majority on Friday. Council is expecting to generate revenue of Rs 7263,35,000 and bear expenditure of Rs 726323714 with surplus of Rs 11,286.

Municipal council president Abhaya Tongya chaired a meeting at the Municipal office in presence of MLA Murli Morwal and members of civic body. Revenue chairman Neha Shantilal presented the budget for FY 2023-24. The budget doesn’t include any new tax. Special focus was laid on equal distribution of funds and development of town, beautification of gardens, parks, Chaitra Navratri fair arrangement, renovation of forts, swimming pool construction and other things.

During the meeting, municipal vice president Anita Verma, councillors Anand Anawadiya, Archana Jat, MLA representative Ramlal Mali, chief municipal officer Kamla Kol, accountant Sanjay Jain, Ramnath Pathrod were also present.